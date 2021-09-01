Adam O. Wenger, 67, of Leola, passed away on Monday, August 30, 2021, at home.
He was born in Lancaster to the late Noah H. and Anna M. (Oberholtzer) Wenger and was the husband of the late Karolyn S. (Hurst) Wenger who passed away December 9, 2020.
He was a member of Groffdale Mennonite Church (Weaverland Conf.).
Adam was a farmer for 42 years, who also enjoyed gardening and serving his family.
Adam is survived by four children, Verlin, husband of Rose (Horst) Wenger of Ephrata, Linford, husband of Diane (Rutt) Wenger of Leola, Joelle, wife of Melvin Ray Martin of Denver, Andrew Wenger of Cole Twp; 11 grandchildren and five siblings, Noah O. Wenger of Ephrata, Mary, wife of Raymond Zeiset of Myerstown, Ivan, husband of Martha (Nolt) Wenger of Ephrata, Elvin, husband of Charlotte (Martin) Wenger of Ephrata, and Edna Mae Wenger of Wernersville.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Vince and Malachi.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, September 2, 2021, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM at Farm Crest Chapel at Fairmount Homes, 1100 Farm Crest Drive, Ephrata. Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 3, 2021, at 9:00 AM at Farm Crest Chapel, with further services at 9:30 AM from the Groffdale Mennonite Church, 90 Groffdale Road, Leola, with Bishop Curvin Zimmerman officiating. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
A living tribute »