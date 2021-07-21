Adam M. Ober, 36, of Mount Joy, passed away on Sunday, July 18, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Jere and Debra (Smeltz) Ober of Mount Joy. Adam was the husband of Abby (Dohner) Ober with whom he celebrated eight years of marriage this past December 8th.
Adam was a graduate of Donegal High School class of 2003. He worked in the family business at Obers Plumbing. Adam attended Florin Church of the Brethren in Mount Joy and most recently LCBC Church, Manheim. Adam's deep love for his wife, Abby, family, and dearest friends will be felt forever, leaving a hole that cannot be filled. His love for life shined through everyone he met. Adam was selfless, giving his time to family and friends whenever it was needed. His laugh and smile were contagious. He had a gravity that pulled people near and far and everyone who knew Adam were better for it. Adam's greatest passion besides his wife and children, was to go snowmobiling with his best friends in New York as well as riding his new dirt bike. His attention to detail on his many toys was apparent. Most things were cleaner than coming off the showroom floor.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Abby and parents, Jere and Deb are the light of his life, his two daughters, Emma and Ava Ober; a brother, Matthew Ober, husband of Jamie of Mount Joy; maternal grandparents, D. Lester Smeltz, husband of Ruth of Lititz; in-laws, Raymond and Cheryl Dohner of Elizabethtown; a sister-in-law, Amanda Willenbecher, wife of David of Bainbridge; a brother-in-law, Chad Dohner, husband of Heather of Mount Joy; and six nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Richard and Sara Ober.
A memorial service honoring Adam's life will be held on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at 11 AM at LCBC Church in the West Wing Auditorium, 2392 Mount Joy Rd., Manheim, PA 17545. Please enter the church parking lot from Esbenshade Road and use the Plaza Entrance. Family and friends will be received at the church following the service. Casual dress is requested by the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Emma Ober or Ava Ober and mailed to Members 1st, 815 E. Main St., Mount Joy, PA 17552 to help support his children's education. To send an online condolence, please visit: www.sheetzfuneralhome.com