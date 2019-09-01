Adam Kepple Gehr, 101, died on August 24, 2019. He was born in 1918 to Harry S. and Nora (Kepple) Gehr in Salem Township, PA. Adam attended Greensburg High School and graduated from Westminster College in 1939. While at Westminster College he met Isabel Meloy. They were married on August 24, 1940.
Adam spent most of his career at Sperry New Holland where he worked from 1947 through 1981. From 1975 through 1979 he was assigned to the Belgian office. At retirement, he was the Regional Sales Manager for the northern half of the United States and Canada.
After retirement Adam was still active. He became an adjunct instructor at Elizabethtown College, and Franklin and Marshall College. He was on the board of several charitable associations. These included: Harb-Adult (now TLC), where he was a founder; the Mental Health Association; Family and Children's Services; Presbyterian Homes; Lancaster Day Care Center; Presbyterian Senior Services; the Parish Resource Center; and Homestead Village where he and Isabel moved in 1994. Adam was an Elder at Highland Presbyterian Church. He also served the Church as Moderator and, later, President of Council for the Presbytery of Donegal. He also volunteered his time at the Lancaster Day Care Center where he enjoyed reading to the children, and at the Schreiber Center.
Adam's many charitable activities earned him several awards. He received the New Era Red Rose and the Westminster College Citation for Community Service. He was a Paul Harris Fellow; he was named a "point of light" by President George H. W. Bush; and he was nominated for a Jefferson award.
He is survived by his wife Isabel Meloy Gehr; his children: Adam (Virginia), Martha Wolfe (Donald), Jane Hammoud (Salah-Dine), and Sara Dickey (Roger); eight grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 21, 2019, two o'clock p.m. at Highland Presbyterian Church, 500 E. Roseville Road, Lancaster, PA 17601.
In lieu of flowers Adam requested contributions to: the TLC program of TABOR (www.tabornet.org), Highland Presbyterian Church(address above), or Lancaster Day Care Center(www.lancasterearlyeducation.org).
