Adam Kepple Gehr, 101, died on August 24, 2019. He was born in 1918 to Harry S. and Nora (Kepple) Gehr in Salem Township, PA. He is survived by his wife Isabel Meloy Gehr; his children: Adam (Virginia), Martha Wolfe (Donald), Jane Hammoud (Salah-Dine), and Sara Dickey (Roger); eight grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 21, 2019, two o'clock p.m. at Highland Presbyterian Church, 500 E. Roseville Road, Lancaster, PA 17601.
In lieu of flowers Adam requested contributions to: the TLC program of TABOR (www.tabornet.org), Highland Presbyterian Church(address above), or Lancaster Day Care Center (www.lancasterearlyeducation.org).
