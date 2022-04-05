Adam John Ocker, 35, died unexpectedly at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy, PA on April 2, 2022. Adam died in his mother's arms, with his father by his side, after a valiant 2-week battle following a sudden cardiac event.
Adam was the beloved son of Dennis L. and Rebecca A. (nee Boyer) Ocker,, Lititz, PA. Adam was born on February 2, 1987 in Ephrata, PA. Adam lived his entire life in Lititz with his parents in a home built to accommodate his special needs, a place lovingly referred to as "Adam's House". He was a 2008 graduate of Warwick High School.
Adam had many loves and interests. He was interested in all forms of marine life, animals, birds of prey, and being outdoors. HIs greatest joy was spending time at the beach. He was happiest whenever he was at the Delaware shore, on the beach, in the waves, on the boardwalk, and especially eating Grotto pizza.
Adam had a great wit and sense of humor, and a smile that could light up any room he was in. Despite being restricted in many ways by a body that was afflicted with cerebral palsy, he was a happy, fun loving joyous young man. it is not possible to express how much his beautiful smile and spirit will be missed by all who loved him, particularly his adoring parents.
Services for Adam will be held on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Visitation will be from 1-2 PM followed by a service at 2PM. There will be no grave site service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Adam's memory to The Schreiber Pediatric Rehab Center, 625 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603. Please specify that your contribution be used to provide scholarships for children attending Camp Schreiber. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com