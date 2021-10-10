Adam J. Weber, 38, of Elizabethtown, went home to be with the Lord on October 2, 2021. Born August 29, 1983 in Lancaster, he is the son of Wendy and Daniel Ober and Samuel Weber, Sr.
Adam loved to laugh. His favorite activity was bowling, and he adored decorating for the holidays.
Surviving in addition to his parents is a brother, Samuel, Jr. husband of Heidi Weber; a sister, Adrienne wife of Austin Baker; a maternal grandmother, Sally Germer, step paternal grandmother, Arlene Ober; paternal grandparents, Nancy Weber, and Joseph and Patricia Weber; a nephew, several nieces, aunts and uncles. He was preceded in death by a maternal grandfather, Thomas Germer and a step paternal grandfather, Stanley Ober.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his graveside service at Mount Joy Cemetery, Terrace Road, Mount Joy, on Friday, October 15, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit:www.BuchFuneral.com
