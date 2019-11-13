Adam J. Roark, 42, of Ephrata, passed away Friday at his home, November 8, 2019 in Lock Haven.
He was born in Lancaster on November 19, 1976, the son of Douglas & Debra Fitzkee and James and Deborah Roark.
Adam was a 1995 graduate of Ephrata High School where he played baseball.
Following graduation, he attended Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology before being called to active military duty. Adam served with honor in the U.S. Army, being deployed to Iraq four times before his honorable discharge in 2013.
He enjoyed collecting, buying and selling Star Wars memorabilia and exquisite Lego kits. He had a passion for snow skiing and was as an avid sports fan of the Philadelphia Eagles, Flyers, Seventy-Sixers, and Phillies. Adam also adored and spoiled his cats, Dusty, Dekes and Maya.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by six siblings, Brother James and wife Stephanie Roark and their children Brandon, Noah and Hunter; Brother Josh Roark and Justine Ney and their children Taylor Roschel and Addalyn Roark; Sister Lisa and Husband Tommy Ambrose and their children Gabrielle and Tyler Rankin, Alivia Roark; Sister Jennifer Roark and her children Alexander James Roark, Chase Gabriel Abreu and Olivia Hope Morgan; Brother Ryan and wife Valerie Roark and their child Kadyn; Brother Jarred and wife Michelle Roark and their children Charlotte Eichman, Jaclyn and Madeline Roark; his grandmother, Helen Boyer; and several aunts, uncles, cousins.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 11am in Real Life Church of God, 6030 Lemon Street, East Petersburg, PA 17520. Visitation will be held from 10 am until time of service. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, c/o Moriarty Funeral Home & Crematory, 112 E. Church St., Lock Haven, PA 17745.
