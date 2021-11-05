Adam H. Newswanger, 89, of Ephrata, passed away Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at Lincoln Christian Home. He was born in West Earl Township to the late Peter Newswanger and Lizzie (Hoover) Newswanger Martin and was the husband of Elizabeth S. Newswanger.
Adam was a member of Lime Rock Mennonite Church. He had been employed at Stauffers of Kissel Hill as a designer/landscaper for 40 years and also at other nurseries in the area.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Michael Newswanger, companion of Rose of Ephrata, SueAnn, wife of Darryl L. Martin of Denver, Jay, husband of Kelly (Walters) Newswanger of Lititz; 8 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Marianna and Pauline Newswanger.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, James, Peter, John and Luke Newswanger; step brothers, Paul B., Norman B. and Harvey B. Martin; step sisters, Katie, wife of David Weaver, Lizzie Mae, Mary Martin and Anna Eberly.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM, at Midway Mennonite Reception Center, 210 E. Lexington Rd., Lititz. Funeral services will take place on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at 9 AM, at Midway Mennonite Reception Center, with further services at 9:30 AM, from Lime Rock Mennonite Church, 99 Penn Valley Road, Lititz, with Bishop Quinton Wenger officiating. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
