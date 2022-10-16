Adam H. Louden, Jr.

Age 76, of Lancaster, PA, formerly of Scott Twp., PA on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Beloved husband of the late Linda C. Louden; loving brother of Merle Morton (John); uncle of Emily Walker, Debra Merola (Dan); great uncle of Alyssa and Jaden Walker.
Upon graduation from California State College in California, PA, Adam began his teaching career in Hammonton, NJ where he was employed as a high school math teacher for several years before accepting a teaching position near Lancaster, PA. For more than 30 years, Adam enjoyed a teaching and coaching career at Garden Spot High School in New Holland, PA. A beloved high school math teacher and football coach at Garden Spot High School, serving as both the Head of the Math Department, and as the Athletic Director were some of the highlights of his professional career. Following retirement from the Garden Spot School District, Adam went on to teach math at the Harrisburg Area Community College for several more years.
Committal Service and interment will be held at Chartiers Cemetery, in Carnegie, PA. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Henney, Bradwell & Nirella Funeral Home, 524 Washington Ave., Carnegie, PA.
