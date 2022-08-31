Adam G. Burkholder, 75, of Newmanstown, PA, died at Fairmount Home on Thursday, August 25, 2022. Born in Ephrata, PA, he was the son of the late Adam and Elsie (Gingrich) Burkholder.
Adam was last involved in the real estate rental business.
Surviving are two children: Yvonne, married to Ernest Martin, East Earl, Matthew, DeFuniak Springs, FL, 7 grandchildren: Randall and Juanita Martin, Drew and Rochelle Martin, Alex Martin, Abigail and Charles Martin, Madison and Jasmine Martin, Andre' and Jessica Martin, Ariana Martin, 10 great-grandchildren, brothers: Leon G. (Verna) Burkholder, Ephrata, Paul G. Burkholder, Ephrata, Luke G. Burkholder, East Earl, James G. (Fannie) Burkholder, Narvon, sisters: Nora G. (Roy) Hoover, Leola, Anna G. (Ervin) Hoover, Ephrata, Sally A. (Kenneth) Zimmerman, New Holland.
In addition to his parents, Adam was preceded in death by two brothers: Earl G. Burkholder and Galen G. Burkholder and three sisters-in-law: Nancy Burkholder, Arlene Burkholder and Eva Jane Burkholder.
His funeral was held on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. at Martindale Mennonite Church with Bishop Amos G. Martin, Harlan Martin, Jay Zimmerman, and E. Merle Nolt officiating. Interment in the adjoining church cemetery. A viewing was held at the Martindale Mennonite Reception Center on Monday from 5 8 p.m.
Kindly omit flowers. The Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland in charge of arrangements.
