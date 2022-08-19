Adam Briar Carlisle Dandridge, 44, of Columbia, PA, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, from a preexisting heart condition. He was born April 6, 1978, in Ripon, Wisconsin to The Rev. Douglas Bates Dandridge, Sr. and Deborah Dorwart Royer Dandridge. He attended Berkshire School in Berkshire, Massachusetts and graduated from Hempfield High School in 1996. He attended SUNY - Oswego and was a member of Psi Phi fraternity.
Adam was an avid reader, debater, and sports enthusiast. He was a Boy Scout with Troop 58 in Willow Street, PA where he attained the rank of Life Scout. In high school, he participated in track (pole vault), ice hockey, and football. He was very interested in politics and was a proud Republican who crusaded for everyone to vote, in every election, no matter their party affiliation. Adam was happiest behind a microphone as a DJ enlisting singers for karaoke at the American Legion or VFW. In December, he particularly enjoyed holding karaoke contests for Toys for Tots and received special recognition from the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve for supporting their program.
Survivors include a son, Nathaniel Dandridge of York, PA, his mother, Deborah Dandridge, a brother Douglas (Noelle) Dandridge II of Lancaster, PA, two sisters, Anne Dandridge (Michael Schwartz) of Lancaster, PA, and Airen Dandridge of York, PA. He is also survived by his girlfriend, Amy Eisenberger of Kane, PA, his nieces Samantha, Danica, and Melanie and a nephew, Sebastian. He was preceded in death by his father and brother, Brian.
A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, August 21, 2022, at Holy Spirit Lutheran Church, 3131 Columbia Ave., Lancaster, PA at 1:00 PM. Visitation will be held from 12:00 PM until the time of service. It was Adam's wishes that we avoid wearing mournful black, but instead celebrate his life by wearing bold colors and joyful faces at his service.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Toys for Tots by check to Marine Toys for Tots, Lancaster County, 308 Indian Head Road, Columbia, PA 17512. Nothing would honor Adam more.
Please visit Adam's Memorial Page at