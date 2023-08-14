Adalie Grace Martin, stillborn daughter of Thane and Regina Weaver Martin of Quarryville, passed away on Saturday, August 12, 2023. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her grandparents: Edwin and Kathryn Martin Martin of Quarryville, Keith and Wilma Horst Weaver of Shippensburg, great-grandparents: Frances Nolt Martin of Quarryville, Edward and Arlene Sauder Weaver of Leola, and Ada Mae Burkholder Horst of Ephrata.
There will be a graveside service TODAY, Monday, August 14 at Fairmount Mennonite Cemetery, 520 Little Britain Road N., Quarryville, at 1 p.m. reynoldsandshivery.com
