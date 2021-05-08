Ada Z. Martin, 96, of Myerstown, PA, passed away in her home on Thursday, May 6, 2021. She was the wife of the late Louis E. Martin. She was born in New Holland, PA on February 7, 1925, daughter of the late David N. and Lydia Zimmerman Martin. She was a member of the Mt. Zion Mennonite Church of Weaverland Conference.
Surviving are children, Ruth Ann married to Lloyd Brubacker of Myerstown; Nora Ellen married to Leon Martin of Lebanon; Ada Mae married to Luke Hoover of Gorin, MO; Louis Earl married to Marion (Brubaker) Martin of Myerstown; Mervin Lee married to Anna Mae (Huber) Martin of Richland; Elaine married to Paul High of Ephrata; 29 grandchildren; 136 great-grandchildren; 15 great-great-grandchildren; brother, Ivan Martin of Richland; sister, Lydia Zimmerman of Rutledge, MO. She was preceded in death by son, Glenn Ray Martin, a grandchild, 5 great-grandchildren, sisters, Esther Brubaker, Anna Mary Martin, Edna Huber; brothers, Clarence Martin, David Martin and Norman Martin.
Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. in Weaverland Mennonite Church, 1116 Weaverland Road, East Earl, PA. Interment will be made in the adjoining church cemetery. Viewing on Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Fairview Mennonite Reception Center, 141 Jackson Road, Lebanon, PA. PLEASE OMIT FLOWERS. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc. is handling her arrangements.
