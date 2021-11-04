Ada S. Stoltzfus, age 96, of 817 Compass Road, Honey Brook, passed away at home on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. She was the wife of the late Amos L. Stoltzfus. She was born in Bird-In-Hand daughter to the late Joseph E. and Sally Stoltzfus Stoltzfus. Ada was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
She is survived by 7 children; Malinda S. wife of the late Christian Z. Glick of Cadiz, KY, Sarah S. wife of the late Christ L. Beiler of Watsontown, PA, Daniel S. husband of Rebecca Glick Stoltzfus of Honey Brook, Lavina S. wife of Stephen R. Stoltzfus of Honey Brook, Emma S. wife of Isaac L. King of Quarryville, Fannie S. wife of David L. Riehl of Honey Brook, Rachel S. wife of Christ M. Stoltzfus of Pembrook, KY, 61 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and numerous great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by 9 siblings; Gideon, Barbara, Katie, Sarah, Rebecca, Rachel, Annie, Amos, and Lavina.
Funeral service will take place from the late home, 817 Compass Road, Honey Brook, on Friday, November 5th, at 9 a.m. EST. Interment will be in Cambridge Amish Cemetery. Friends may call from the time of this notice until time of service. shiveryfuneralhome.com
