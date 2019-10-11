Ada S. Reiff, 93, of 2346 Division Hwy., Ephrata, died Thursday, October 10, 2019 at the home of her daughter in Fleetwood. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Harvey S. Fox in 1978 and her second husband, Elam M. Reiff in 1999.
Born in West Earl Twp., she was the daughter of the late Eli and Lizzie (Sauder) Shirk. A homemaker, she was a member of New Holland Mennonite Church, Groffdale Conference.
Surviving are three children: Leon S. Fox, Denver, Marlin S. married to Esther (Zimmerman) Fox, Owen, WI, Edna S. married to Ivan Martin, Jr., Fleetwood, a daughter-in-law Mary Z. (Leid) Fox, Ephrata, a son-in-law Daniel married to Erla (Reiff) Zimmerman, Shippensburg, seven step-children: Alta widow of Paul Rissler, Martindale, Mary married to Allen Zimmerman, East Earl, Vera married to Walter Brubaker, Fleetwood, Esther married to Ben Oberholtzer and Lizzie married to Aaron Horning, all of Shiloh, OH, Paul married to Verna Reiff, and Edwin married to Emma Reiff, all of Leola, 30 grandchildren, 73 step-grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husbands, she was preceded in death by a son, Alvin S. Fox, a daughter Esther S. Zimmerman, and three step-children: Martha married to John Zimmerman, Chester married to Anna Reiff and Edna married to Melvin Martin.
Her funeral will be held on Monday, October 14, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. at the home of Kurvin and Ida Mae Fox, 2346 Division Hwy., Ephrata with further services at 9:30 at Groffdale Mennonite (Frame) Church with Bishop Titus Martin officiating. Interment will be in the adjoining cemetery. A viewing will be held at the home of Kurvin and Ida Mae Fox on Sunday from 2 – 4 p.m. and 6 – 8 p.m.
Kindly omit flowers. The Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland, is in charge of arrangements.