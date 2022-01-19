Ada R. Witmer, 88 of Willow Street passed away at home Sunday morning, January 16, 2022. Born in Conestoga Township on June 23, 1933, she was one of 12 children of the late Samuel and Ada Erb Detwiler. She was the wife of Earl R. Witmer, who preceded her in death on September 23, 2012.
Ada always had a strong faith in God, never judging others and had an endless supply of unconditional love for everyone. She enjoyed going to the Grocer's picnic in Atlantic City with a group of girlfriends in the 50's and 60's. She enjoyed shopping and listening to country music. She worked for Cherry Hill Orchards and Funk's Farm Market.
Ada found peace and quiet by herself at the cabin while Earl would be out in the woods. She enjoyed Sunday drives with Earl and her children. She was often referred to by others as "Sweet" Aunt Ada. She loved spending time with her family, especially all of her beautiful grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Ada will be missed by her sons, Kenneth J., husband of Nancy Witmer of Millersville, Jimmy L., husband of Gal Witmer of York and Robert D. Witmer of New Providence and her daughter, Jeannie W., wife of Andrew Strevig of Lancaster. Nanny will be missed by her grandchildren, David, Justin, Dustin, Lynsey, Angela, Benjamin, Esmee, Rebecca, Amanda, Kenny and Becky, along with 17 great grandchildren. Ada is also survived by her sister, Dorothy, wife of Norman Wilson of Oxford and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Ada's funeral service on Friday, January 21, 2022 at 1PM from the Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 3225 Main Street, Conestoga with Pastor Mike Sigman officiating. Friends will be received at the funeral home on Friday from 11AM to 1PM. Interment will be held in the Milllersville Mennonite Cemetery. For other information, please call 717-872-1779 or to submit an online condolence visit www.melaniebscheidfh.com.
