Ada R. King, 96, of 678 Mill Creek School Road, Bird-in-Hand, entered into rest on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at her residence. Born in Gap, she was the daughter of the late Christ B. and Malinda Riehl King and step-daughter of Lydia Lapp King. She was the wife of the late David B. King who died in 1989.
She was a homemaker and a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
She is survived by: children, Benjamin husband of Rachel Lapp King of Lebanon, Mattie King, at home, Lydia wife of Stephen Stoltzfus of Blain, Sadie wife of Sam Swarey and the late Samuel Fisher of Marshall, IN, Christ husband of Ruth Beiler King of Leola, David husband of Connie King and the late Pam Clark King of SC, Abner husband of Sadie Ebersol King of Bird-in-Hand, Nancy wife of Omar Beiler, Jr. of New Holland, Ada wife of Eli Lantz of Leola, Susie wife of the Mike Zook of Honey Brook, Aaron husband of Lydia Stoltzfus King of Newburg; 55 grandchildren; 140 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Linda wife of the late Isaiah Ebersol of Paradise, Sue King of Willow Street; sister-in-law, Linda King of New Holland. She was preceded in death by: five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; brothers, Elam, David, Ben King; sisters Mary Stoltzfus, Emma King, Annie Miller and Mattie Stoltzfus.
The funeral will be held at 9:00 AM EST on Friday, May 19, 2023 at the residence of Abner Kauffman, 2574 Eby Road, Bird-in-Hand. Friends may call from the time of this notice till the service at the late home. Interment will be in Myer's Cemetery. Furman's-Leola
