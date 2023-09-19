Ada N. Seiders, 95, of Manheim, died peacefully on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at Penn State Hershey Medical Center. Born in McVeytown, she was the daughter of the late Oscar and Katie Hostettler Cutman. A homemaker, Ada was the loving wife of the late Harold E. Seiders who died in August of 2021.
She was a member of Conoy Brethren In Christ Church, Elizabethtown. Ada's interests included: baking, word search and jig saw puzzles, vegetable gardening, and sewing. She was the ultimate loving Grandma and cherished all the time she spent with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
Surviving are five daughters: Nancy Graham of Elizabethtown, Anna Ruth wife of Jim Wildon of Columbia, Lois wife of Kim Smith of Florida, Martha Ramsey of Palmyra, Janet wife of Harold Heisey of Arizona, four sons: Elvin husband of Dorvena Seiders of Kansas, Kenneth husband of Yvonne Seiders of Elizabethtown, Glenn husband of Susan Seiders of Florida, Marlin husband of Barb Seiders of Manheim, many grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, many great-great-grandchildren, a sister, Mabel Acri of Arizona, and a step sister Rachel wife of Lex Kensinger of Annville. Preceding her in death is a sister, Edna Balmer, two brothers: Lloyd and George Cutman, and two grandsons: James Turpin and Dustin Derr.
The family would like to thank the staff from Penn State Hershey Medical Center 4th Floor and to Hospice of Central PA for the kind and compassionate care given to Ada during her illness and comforting our family during this difficult time.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Ada's funeral service at the Conoy Brethren In Christ Church, 1722 Bainbridge Road, Elizabethtown, on Thursday, September 21, 2023 at 11:00 AM. There will be a viewing at the church on Thursday morning from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
