Ada N. Martin, 90, of Stevens, died February 26, 2022, at her home after a lengthy illness. Her husband, Menno Z. Martin, preceded her in death in 2013. They had been married for 61 years on December 20.
Born in East Earl, she was the daughter of the late Harvey and Lydia (Newswanger) Hoover.
She was a homemaker and a member of the Muddy Creek Mennonite Church, Groffdale Conference.
Surviving are nine children: Lloyd married to Mabel (Shirk) Martin, Colby, WI, Lydia Ann married to Allen Brubaker, Narvon, Alvin married to Elizabeth (Burkholder) Martin, Greenwood, WI, Arlene married to Ammon Wenger, Dundee, NY, Ellamae married to Noah Brubaker, Thorp, WI, Ruth married to Lloyd Brubaker, Ephrata, Martha Martin, Stevens, Harvey Martin, Denver, Eugene Martin, Stevens, 41 grandchildren, 141 great-grandchildren, four siblings: Rebecca married to Isaac Nolt, Latham, MO, Susie married to Leroy Martin, Barnett, MO, Willis married to Verna (Weaver) Hoover, Richfield, Anna Mary married to Aaron Nolt, Curtiss, WI and a sister-in-law Sarah (Hurst) widow of the late Elam Hoover, Versailles, MO.
She was preceded in death by seven siblings: Joseph Hoover, Ellen Fox, Martin Hoover, Adam Hoover, Isaac Hoover, Elam Hoover and Lena Weaver.
Her funeral will be held on Thursday, March 3, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. at Muddy Creek Mennonite Church with Bishop Leon N. Zimmerman officiating. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery. Viewings will be held at the home of Harvey Martin, 105 Lausch Rd., Denver on Wednesday from 2 4 p.m. and 6 8 p.m. Kindly omit flowers. The Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill is in charge of arrangements.
