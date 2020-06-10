Ada N. Eby, 94, of 441 White Oak Road, New Holland, passed away at home on Monday, June 8, 2020.
She was the wife of the late Ezra S. Eby who died in 2012. Born in Terre Hill, she was the daughter of the late Eli Z. and Mary Nolt Zimmerman.
Ada was a homemaker and a member of the Martindale Mennonite Church, Groffdale Conference.
She is survived by eight children: Earl Z. married to Joyce (Sensenig) Eby, Denver; Ernest Z. married to Arlene (Martin) Eby, Ephrata; Everett Z. married to Donna (Hopkin) Eby, Sinking Spring; Irvin Z. married to Mabel (Burkholder) Eby, MI; Aaron Ezra married to Mary Ann (Horst) Eby, New Holland; Norman Z. Eby, at home; Ellen Z. married to Luke Rissler, KY; and Vernon Z. married to Esther (Burkholder) Eby, KY; 37 grandchildren; 85 great-grandchildren; four sisters, Mary Ella Eby of New Holland, Alta Hinkle of Fleetwood, Anna Martin of Fleetwood, and Edna wife of Willis Martin of Arbela, MO; and a sister-in-law, Anna Zimmerman of Fleetwood. She was preceded in death by a brother, Irvin Zimmerman, a sister, Lizzie Horst and by four grandchildren, Marsha Eby, Dale M. Eby, Loretta Rissler and Norman Rissler.
Her funeral will be held on Saturday, June 13, at 9:30 A.M. at the Martindale Mennonite Church, 905 Martindale Road, Ephrata, PA with Bishop Titus H. Martin officiating. Interment in the adjoining church cemetery. A viewing will be held at her late home on Friday from 2:00 – 4:00 PM and 6:00 – 8:00 PM. Kindly omit flowers. Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA.
