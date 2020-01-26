"Well done, good and faithful servant. Enter into the joy of your master." Matthew 25: 23
Ada Mae Barley (Geemaw), of Millersville, entered into the joy of her master, on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Homestead Village at the age of 101. She was the daughter of the late Frank and Minnie Keperling Stekervetz. Born and raised in rural Conestoga, she grew up with her 4 brothers: Walter, Mervin, Roy, and George, and her sister Myrtle Breneman; all of whom have preceded her in death.
Ada was the wife of Harold Barley, Sr., who was received by Jesus in 2003. Two sons: Harold, Jr. (2002), and infant son Glenn (1942), a grandson, Donald Siglin, Jr. (2016) and a great-great-granddaughter, Grace Harmon (2011), have gone on before them. Ada is survived by three daughters and sons-in-law: Faye and Donald Siglin; Betty Jane (BJ) and Michael Hykes; and Nancy and Kenneth Witmer. One daughter-in-law: Nancy Brenneman Barley. Her family has grown to 104 members including: 12 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and 30 great-great-grandchildren. In addition, many extended family members and friends will dearly miss their beloved Geemaw Barley.
Ada and Harold were married on March 26, 1938 at the home of the Reverend Amos H. Groff in Narvon. They celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary on March 26, 2002. They bought their dairy farm in Manor Township in 1947 where they raised their family and worked diligently as a team. Ada had a simple faith. God said it, she believed it, and that settled it; and she shared her faith whenever the opportunity presented itself. She attended Manor Church and loved singing the old hymns, and sang them joyfully and accurately even after the mist of dementia clouded her mind. Using and sharing her gift of cooking, gardening, and sewing brought her great pleasure and satisfaction. A family cookbook honoring Geemaw and her recipes, was published in 1994. Above all, she cherished every moment spent with her family, and took great delight in hosting them for homemade meals at the farmhouse.
Family and friends are invited to honor Ada's life and celebrate her home going at Manor Church, 530 Central Manor Road, Lancaster, PA 17603 on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 10:30 A.M. with Pastor Ross Dunk, officiating. A viewing will be held at the church on Friday, from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. and also on Saturday from 9:30 A.M. until the time of the service. Interment in Masonville Cemetery. Ada made many friendships and received special care at Homestead Village, therefore, memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made in her memory to: Homestead Village, 1800 Village Circle, Lancaster, PA 17603, or Manor Church. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
