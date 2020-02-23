Ada M. Bard, 84, of Peach Bottom, passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at her home. She was the wife of the late John K. Bard, with whom she shared 46 years of marriage at the time of his passing in 2012. She was also the wife of the late Charles W. Bard, who passed away in 1958.
Born in Ironville, she was the daughter of the late Elam M. and Anna E. (Brubaker) Musser.
Ada grew up attending a one-room schoolhouse in Ironville. She went on to be employed by RCA, and later Burle Industries, as a picture tube assembler, retiring with over 32 years of service.
Ada enjoyed gardening and planting flowers each year. In her spare time, she enjoyed completing jigsaw puzzles and word search puzzles. She regularly attended Little Britain Presbyterian Church.
She is survived by a son, Charles Bard and wife Audrey, of Pequea; step daughter, Wanda Kay Barnett, of Kentucky; and step grandchildren, Jamie and Michael Barnett. In addition to her husbands and parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Rachel Dyer and Miriam Graveno.
A Funeral Service will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Little Britain Presbyterian Church, 255 Little Britain Church Road, Peach Bottom, PA 17563, with a viewing at the church from 10 – 11 a.m. Interment will take place at Conestoga Memorial Park, Lancaster.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Ada's memory to the American Heart Association, 300 5th Avenue, Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451, or online at https://www2.heart.org.
