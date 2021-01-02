Ada H. (Weaver) Burkholder, age 90 years and 18 days, currently of Shiloh, OH and formerly of Fleetwood, PA, died Thursday morning, December 31, 2020 at her home.
Ada was born December 13, 1930 in Earl Township, Lancaster County, PA, the daughter of the late John O. and Leah (Horst) Weaver. Together with her husband, Aaron, she established Burkholder's Farm Fresh Produce located east of Fleetwood. She was a member of Fleetwood Old Order Mennonite Church, Groffdale Conference.
She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Aaron Z. Burkholder; 9 children: Norman (Mabel) Burkholder of Mertztown, PA, Harvey (Rachel) Burkholder of Shiloh, OH, Elvin (Verna) Burkholder of Shelby, OH, Aaron (Phyllis) Burkholder of Shiloh, OH, Eli (Elsie) Burkholder of Greenwich, OH, John (Verna) Burkholder of Fleetwood, PA, Harold (Dorothy) Burkholder of Shiloh, OH, Mary (Ralph) Zimmerman of Shiloh, OH, and Emory (Ellen) Burkholder of Kutztown, PA; a son-in-law: Harvey Zimmerman of Shelby, OH; 75 grandchildren; 172 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; 3 brothers: John (Edna), Elmer (Elizabeth), Eli (Mabel) Weaver; a sister: Mary Zimmerman; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives. In addition to her parents, Ada was preceded in death by a son: Paul Burkholder; a daughter: Erma W. Zimmerman; a grandson: Joseph Burkholder; a great-grandson: Isaiah; 4 brothers: Henry, Alvin, Paul, and Norman Weaver; and 3 sisters: Nora Martin, Anna Weaver, and Mabel Weaver.
Family and friends are welcome on Sunday, January 3, 2021 from 2-4 & 6-8 PM at the family farm, 43 Stump Road, Fleetwood, PA 19522. Funeral services will be on Monday, January 4, 2021 at 9:30 AM at Fleetwood Old Order Mennonite Church, Fleetwood-Lyons Road, Fleetwood, PA. Bishop Eli W. Burkholder and the home ministry will officiate the services. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Care for Ada and her family is being provided by Penwell Turner Funeral Home, Shelby, Ohio 44875 and Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., Kutztown, PA 19530.
