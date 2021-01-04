On January 1, 2021, Ada H. Bross had her greatest desire fulfilled, her Lord and Savior called her home at the age of 98. Born in Lebanon, she was the daughter of the late Silas and Amy Houser Keller. She was the wife of the late Charles U. Bross who died in 1986. Ada retired as a cafeteria worker for both Northern Lebanon and Eastern Lebanon School Districts. She also worked at Schaefferstown Dutchway Restaurant. Ada was a member of Heidelberg Church of the Brethren. She loved her family and faithfully prayed for her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Ada was a prayer warrior. She had great joy in baking her pies and cookies for her family and friends at Pleasant View Retirement Community. Ada also enjoyed reading and quilting with her church family sewing circle.
Surviving are two daughters: Jane wife of Marlin Snavely of Lititz and Jean wife of James Patches of Myerstown, a son, Harold E. husband of Janet Bross of Manheim; a step-son, Robert Bross of Lebanon; 6 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, 8 great-great-grandchildren, two brothers: Jacob and Caleb Bross, and two sisters: Anna Wise and Eva Stenger. She was preceded in death by a grandson, Steven Snavely, one brother, Silas Keller, and two sisters: Ruth Wildeson and Naomi Patches.
Funeral services are private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Ada's memory to Pleasant View Retirement Community, Benevolent Care Endowment Fund, 544 North Penryn Road, Manheim, PA 17545. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com