Ada Eshbach passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on February 27, 2022. She is now with her heavenly family. Born in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of Mary Phenneger. She graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School and went on to work as a secretary at Hubley Manufacturing Company. After Hubley she worked at Dart Container until she retired.
She was an active member of Redeemer Lutheran Church and later Zion Lutheran Church.
She was preceded in death by her daughter Debra Boyer and is survived by her daughters, Vicki Rebman, Karen Adkins and Jill Shaeffer. She will be greatly missed by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The family wishes to extend their deepest gratitude to the caring staff at Elizabethtown Nursing and Rehab Center.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Ada's memorial service at Zion Lutheran Church of Leola, 18 Quarry Rd., Leola, PA 17540 on April 2, 2022 at 11 AM. Visitation with the family will be from 10 AM until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be sent to The Humane League of Lancaster County, 2195 Lincoln Highway E., Lancaster, PA 17602.
