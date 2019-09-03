Ada Amy Ziegler Good, of Manheim Twp., Lancaster, PA passed away on August 31, 2019. Our mother was a teacher who lived a full and rich life in places such as Nigeria, West Africa, Dundalk, MD, Huntingdon, Pennsylvania, and Lancaster, PA, radiating a quiet strength and integrity, Christian humility, and a genuine respect for all she met.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 74 years, Monroe, who passed away in May. She will be greatly missed by children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren, as well as her extended family and widespread circle of friends who were blessed to share some of the 93 years of her calm presence and steadfast encouragement in their pursuit of the good life.
The date for a memorial service to celebrate the life of our mother will be announced in the near future. For additional information, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com