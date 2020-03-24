Ada Alverta Musser, 90, of Stevens, passed away peacefully at home Mon., Mar. 23, 2020 surrounded by her family. Born in Denver, Alverta was a daughter of the late John E. and Katie M. (Redcay) Pfautz, and the loving wife of 72 years to Harvey S. Musser.
Alverta drove school bus for the Cocalico school district for many years. She had also worked at R.W. Sauder, Inc. and started the Hickory Run Campground with her husband in 1966. Alverta and Harvey were one of the founding couples of Bethany Grace Fellowship Church. She enjoyed her house plants, gardening, and playing cards. Alverta was known for her sense of humor; she loved to play a good practical joke. Most of all, she loved her family dearly.
In addition to her husband, Alverta is survived by four children, Marlin Musser (Pat) of Brickerville, Barry Musser (Carol) of Reinholds, Robin Musser (Candy) of Denver, and Victoria Wallace (Dan) of Denver; ten grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by five siblings, Clyde Pfautz, Elmer Pfautz, Leroy Pfautz, Milton Pfautz, and Lilly Pfautz.
Alverta's final resting place is in the Bethany Grace Fellowship Cemetery, East Earl. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17604. www.goodfuneral.com
