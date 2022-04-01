Abram Z. Zimmerman, 68, of Ephrata passed away on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at home.
He was born on November 7, 1953 in Bethel Township, Lebanon Co, PA, the son of the late Elmer Eli and late Esther M (Zimmerman) Zimmerman.
Abram was a member of the Martindale Mennonite Church (Weaverland Conference). He is survived by his wife, Mary Ellen (Nolt) Zimmerman, whom he married on July 10, 1976. He was formerly employed as a truck driver for Keystone Mills.
He is survived by six children: Carolyn Zimmerman, Denver; Lamar (Nancy Nolt) Zimmerman, Narvon; Jodene (Jack) Boorse, Narvon; Marylou Zimmerman, Denver; Linford (Andrea Groff), Lake Ariel; and Kevin Lee Zimmerman, Ephrata; six granddaughters: Kathryn, Samantha, Michaela Zimmerman and Lea, Ela, Ava Boorse; brothers: Elmer (Vera Reiff) Zimmerman and Wayne (Arlene Zimmerman) Zimmerman, both of Lebanon, and a sister-in-law, Arlene (Reiff) Zimmerman, Myerstown.
He is preceded in death by a grandson, Michael Zimmerman; a sister, Martha Zimmerman; a brother, Rufus Zimmerman, and sister-in-law, Rosanna (Hoover) Zimmerman.
A viewing will be held Sunday, April 3, 2022, from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Martindale Mennonite Fellowship Center, 352 Martindale Road, Ephrata, PA. Funeral services will take place on Monday, April 4, 2022, at Martindale Mennonite Church (Weaverland Conference) at 9:30 AM with Bishop Amos G. Martin officiating. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
