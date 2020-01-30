Abram Z. Burkholder, 90, of Lititz, formerly of Leola, passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at Luther Acres.
He was born in West Earl Twp. to the late Jacob and Elizabeth (Zimmerman) Burkholder and was the husband of the late Jane (Zimmerman) Burkholder for 63 years before she passed away in 2014.
He was a member of Hahnstown United Zion Church.
In earlier years, Abram was a farmer. He was also a mason for Burkholder Bros. Masonry and later retired from Carlos Leffler. He was a member of Overlook Hunting Camp, Tioga Co., where he enjoyed hunting, four-wheeling and snowmobiling.
Abram is survived by four children, Barry R., husband of Dolores (Nolt) Burkholder of Akron, Brenda J., wife of Paul Wise of Reinholds, Bruce L. Burkholder of Leola, Burnell L., husband of Lisa (Hammer) Burkholder of Brownstown; four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; two step-grandchildren and a brother, Leon husband of Pat Burkholder.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by seven brothers and four sisters.
The family would like to thank the staff at Luther Acres for their compassionate care during Abram's stay there.
A viewing will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020, from 6 to 8 at the Hahnstown United Zion Church, corner of Glenwood Drive and Frysville Road, Ephrata. An additional viewing will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 9 to 10 AM, at the church, followed by funeral services at 10:00 AM. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Abram's memory may be made to Hahnstown United Zion Church, 900 Glenwood Drive, Ephrata, PA 17522.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
