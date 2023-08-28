Abram S. Zeiset, 91, of Chestertown, MD went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, August 25, 2023. He was the husband of Sara E. (Martin) Zeiset for 68 years. Born July 25, 1932, Abe was the son of the late Martin M. and Martha M. (Sensenig) Zeiset.
Surviving in addition to his wife is a son, Eric, husband of Connie of Chestertown, MD; three grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by siblings Emma (Zeiset) Ranck and Katie (Zeiset) Good.
Abe started farming in Weaverland, then in Elizabethtown with his son, and later in Chestertown, MD with son and grandson. He was a Lancaster County Farm Bureau Board member and an award recipient for his soil conservation work.
He attended Calvary Church, Lancaster and was a founding member of Christian Fellowship Church, New Holland, PA and LCBC Church, Manheim, PA and served on the board of Lancaster Bible College. In his early years he was a member of Weaverland Mennonite Church. He found joy in his faith, family, and farming.
On Thursday, Aug. 31, greet the family at 1:00 pm with a memorial service following at 2:00 pm at Calvary Church, 1051 Landis Valley Rd., Lancaster, PA. Interment will be private for family.
In lieu of flowers, consider a contribution to Calvary Global Ministries. The Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.groffeckenroth.com.