Abram R. Shrom, 89, of Ephrata, passed away on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at Ephrata Manor.
He was born in Millway to the late Amos S. and Mary (Rhoads) Shrom and was the husband of the late Thelma M. (Mellinger) Shrom for 55 years and the late June (Reese) Shrom for eight years.
He was a member of Bethany United Church of Christ.
Abram was a manager for Jerome H. Rhoads, Inc. He was graduate of Warwick High School, class of 1951. Abram was a Boy Scout Master for Troop #82 in Brownstown and Co-Leader of the Explorer Post #82 in Brownstown. He was a very active, longtime member of the West Earl Lions Club, serving as District Governor of Lions Club District 14D. He was also a member of Young at Heart and Friendly Circle. Abram served on the board of Vision Corps.
Abram is survived by four children, Abram R. Shrom, Jr. of Denver, Kathie Ann, wife of Lamar L. Long of Akron, Debra K., wife of Ivan M. Zimmerman, Jr. of Ephrata, Michael J., husband of Nancy (Groff) Shrom of Ephrata; a daughter-in-law, Noreen Shrom of Mount Joy; 16 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wives and parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Randolph M. Shrom; a brother, Amos R. Shrom; a sister, Mary A. Shrom, and four grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, 6:00 PM at the Bethany United Church of Christ, 140 E. Main Street, Ephrata, with Pastor Katherine Jackson and Pastor David Long officiating. Family will greet guests following the service at a dessert social at the church. Interment will be private in Rothsville Lutheran Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Abram's memory may be made to VisionCorps Foundation, c/o Megan Tomsheck, 244 N. Queen Street, Suite 301, Lancaster, PA 17603.
