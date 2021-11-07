Abram O. Duke, Jr., 83, passed away on Sunday, October 31st, 2021. Born in Washington Boro, he was the son of the late Abram, Sr. and Edith Frey Duke. Abram was the husband for sixty-four years to the late Rose Shultz Duke who preceded him on February 24th, 2021. He served six years with U.S. Marine Corps Reserves and was honorably discharged. Abram was close with his two brothers and lived an active lifestyle. He was avid about hunting, crabbing, fishing, and enjoying the outdoors. He was happily involved in his six children’s lives. Abram will be deeply missed by his family and will remain in their memories for the outstanding man that he was.
Abram is survived by five sons and one daughter, Abram Duke III, Jeffrey Duke, Tony Duke, Timothy Duke, Tracy Duke Nixdorf, and Mitchell Duke. He also had three daughters-in-law, Carol, wife of Tony, Penny, wife of Timothy, and Tammy, wife of Mitchell. Eleven grandchildren and four great grandchildren also survive. Abram’s siblings include Dorothy Dinkle, Jane Kauffman, Nancy Baer, Helen Buckmoyer, Henry Duke, Benjamin Duke, Carol Adams, and the late Verna Frey, Lottie Douts, Mary Ellen Schaeffer, and Cathryn Henny.
Services for Abram will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 11th, 2021 at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, 519 Walnut St., Columbia, PA 17512. The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 12:00 p.m. until service time. Burial, with military honors will follow at Washington Boro Cemetery where he will be laid to rest with his late wife. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the National Kidney Foundation at www.kidney.org/donate. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville