Abram L. Mylin, 89 of Willow Street, passed away at Lancaster General Hospital Friday morning, September 23, 2022 after a brief illness. Born on May 8, 1933 in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Abram L. and Verna F. Eshleman. He was the husband of Phyllis M. Wilson Mylin whom he married on June 15, 1958.
Abe served in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1955. He enjoyed farming and worked on the family farm. He worked as a mail handler for the United States Postal Service for over 40 years, retiring in 1997. He was a long-time member of West Willow United Methodist Church where he taught Children's Sunday School. He enjoyed hunting, genealogy and of course farming.
Abe will be missed by his wife, Phyllis; sons, John W. Mylin of Willow Street and David B., husband of Darleen Mylin of Holtwood and his daughter, Susan E., wife of Glenn Warfel of Holtwood. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Ryan, Amanda, Lauren and William, and great grandchildren, Raylie and Wesley. He was preceded in death by his brother, J. Wilbur Mylin.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Abe's funeral service on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at 11AM from the West Willow United Methodist Church, 118 W. Willow Road, Willow Street with Pastor Robert Garvey officiating. Friends will be received at the church on Thursday from 10 to 11AM. Interment will be held in the Bylerland Mennonite Cemetery. Please omit flowers; memorial remembrances may be made in Abe's memory to Schreiber Center for Pediatric Development, 625 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603. For other information, please call 717-872-1779 or to submit an online condolence visit www.melaniebscheidfh.com.
Melanie B. Scheid
Funeral Directors & Cremation Services Conestoga & Lancaster
A living tribute »