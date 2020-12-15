Abram L. King, age 15, Rachel L. King, age 13, and Rebecca L. King, age 6, of 590 Spring Hill Road, Quarryville, passed away on Monday, December 14, 2020 as the result of a roadway accident. Born in Quarryville, they were the children of Menno Z. and Sarah F. Lapp King and attended the Old Order Amish Church. In addition to their parents, they are survived by 6 siblings: Daniel L., Levi L., Benjamin B., Henry L., Lydia L., Christian L., all at home, grandparents Levi A. and Rachel Fisher Lapp of Quarryville, and Lydia A. Kinsinger King of Holtwood.
Services will be private with interment in the Fairmount Amish Cemetery. shiveryfuneralhome.com
A living tribute »