Abram L. King, age 15, Rachel L. King, age 13, and Rebecca L. King, age 6, of 590 Spring Hill Road, Quarryville, passed away on Monday, December 14, 2020 as the result of a roadway accident. Born in Quarryville, they were the children of Menno Z. and Sarah F. Lapp King and attended the Old Order Amish Church. In addition to their parents, they are survived by 6 siblings: Daniel L., Levi L., Benjamin B., Henry L., Lydia L., Christian L., all at home, grandparents Levi A. and Rachel Fisher Lapp of Quarryville, and Lydia A. Kinsinger King of Holtwood.

Services will be private with interment in the Fairmount Amish Cemetery. shiveryfuneralhome.com

Plant a tree in memory of Rachel Abram L. King, Rebecca L. King
A living tribute »

LNP Media Group, Inc.

Tags

Shivery Funeral Home

111 Elizabeth Street
Christiana, PA 17509
610-593-5967
www.shiveryfuneralhome.com

Sign up for our newsletter