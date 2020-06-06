Abram K. King, 87, of 1518 Millport Rd., Lancaster, passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020. Born in Gordonville, Abram was the son of the late Amos and Annie King King. He was the husband of Susie S. Ebersol King (married Mar. 29, 1991) and the late Mary King King who died in 1990. He was a retired farmer and woodworker, and was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three sons, Allen, FL, Ernest (Tricia), Ephrata, Joseph at home; several grandchildren; siblings, Malinda wife of the late Isaac Beiler, Quarryville, Sarah wife of the late Amos Beiler, Bird-in-Hand, Amos husband of Malinda King, Lydia wife of David Stoltzfus, both Gordonville. His siblings, David, Gideon, Mary Petersheim and Mattie Kauffman preceded him in death.
Funeral Services: private with interment following in Beiler's Cemetery, Ronks. Furman's – Leola
