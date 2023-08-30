Abram K. "Abe" Harnish, 80, of Millersville passed away Saturday, August 26, 2023 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Willow Street, PA he was the son of the late Jacob and Fannie (Keeport) Harnish. He was the loving husband of Sue (Dagen) Harnish with whom he shared over 61 years of marriage.
Abe was the dearly beloved patriarch of his adoring family. His charm, wit, and wealth of wisdom will be deeply missed for years to come.
Abe was retired from GFI Transport as an Owner/Operator. Prior to this he had a chicken farm where they produced and transported eggs. Abe also operated a Farm Packer repair service and helped many of the local farmers.
In his spare time, he enjoyed riding his Harley with his wife and friends, hunting, delivering food with Meals-on-Wheels, working on projects, spending time with his family and friends and playing games. He also enjoyed helping his Church and the church family any time he could.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by 4 daughters: Tonia (Nelson) Shultz of Willow Street, PA; Tami (Richard) Shearer of Washington Boro, PA; Tricia (Doug) Wilt of Duncannon, PA; Tara (John) Papavasilion of Washington Boro, PA. 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Abe is also survived by his sister Emma Hart of Mount Joy, PA and his brother Jacob (Jane) Harnish of Lancaster, PA.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Pequea Church, 40 Church Rd., Lancaster, PA 17603. Luncheon to follow. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family. Family and friends will be received from 10-11 AM at the church on Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Abe's memory may be made to Compassus Hospice, 2101 Oregon Pike, Suite 301, Lancaster, PA 17601, or Gospel Light Baptist Church, 129 Slackwater Rd., Millersville, PA 17551. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com