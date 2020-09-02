Abram G. Flory, 85, of Lititz, passed away peacefully at home on August 30, 2020. Born in Manheim, he was the son of the late Abram K. and Florence (Garman) Flory. He was the loving husband of the late Grace P. (Rohrer) Flory who passed away on September 19, 2017. Abe was the Vice President of Operations at the former Wissahickon Spring Water Company, Manheim, and worked part-time as a police officer for Penn Township. He was a member of Ruhl's United Methodist Church, Manheim. A long time Angus breeder, Abe was passionate about raising quality Angus cattle. He was a 4H leader and mentor to many in the beef industry. Mountain Valley Angus was recognized on the state and national level. He also enjoyed hunting at his camp in Cameron County, and he traveled to Alaska twice.
Surviving are many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother, Lloyd Flory and four sisters; Betty Nissley, Mary Stauffer, Kathryn Auker, and Florence Flory.
Services are private and at the convenience of the family. Interment in Penryn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Abram's memory to St. Jude Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com