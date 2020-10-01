Abram F. Hershey, 84, of Utica MN, died Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Hospital, St. Marys Campus in Rochester, following a brief illness.
Abram was born May 31, 1936 in Lancaster, PA to Frank and Alma (Hess) Hershey.
He attended John Beck Elementary and Hess Christian Schools. He married Ethel B. Shelly on August 13, 1955. They lived on the family farm and operated a grain business near Lititz, PA before moving their family to a farm near Utica in 1976. He continued his grain business while farming. He attended St Charles Bible Church and was active with the Gideon's International.
Survivors include six children, Marlin (Joy) of Laporte City, IA, Ken (Jean) of Rochester, Lucille (John) Yoder of Jackson, KY, James (JoAnn) of Maple Grove, Darrell (Suzanne) of Utica, Roy (Rachel) of St. Ansgar, IA: daughter-in-law, Irene East of Petersburg, PA; 20 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; brother, Jay Hershey; and sister, Vera Miller.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Alma Hershey; wife, Ethel; son, Nelson Hershey; and grandson, Colin Hershey.
Funeral services will be at 10 AM Saturday, October 3, 2020 at St. Charles Bible Church with the Rev. James Barnhart officiating. Burial will immediately follow at the Church of the Brethren cemetery in Lewiston. Friends may call from 5-7
pM on Friday, October 2, 2020 at Hoff Funeral Service in St. Charles. Please share a memory of Abram and view his video tribute when it becomes available at www.hofffuneral.com
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the family. Hoff Funeral Home, St. Charles, is assisting the family.