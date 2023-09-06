Abram E. Rhoads, 93, formerly of Ephrata, passed away Friday, September 1, 2023. Born in Lititz at the onset of the Great Depression, he was a son of the late Daniel & Elizabeth (Ebersole) Rhoads and was the devoted husband of 44 years to Hermine L. (Weiss) Rhoads until her passing in 1996. He remarried in 1998 to Evelyn M. (Houck) spending 24 wedded years together, she passed in 2022.
Abe Grew up in the East Petersburg area and left school in the 9th grade to work on the family farm. He was a U.S. Army veteran, joined at 17 years old and served as military police while stationed in Panama.
After his time in the service, he was employed by Eastern States, drove truck and farmed for a number of years.
A man of faith, Abe felt called to the ministry. He completed his high school education through the American School in Chicago and enrolled in Evangelical Congregational Seminary in 1960. Abe had the privilege of serving in many churches over the years of his ministry. In 1961 he was assigned to the Bunker Hill/Union Salem Charge of the E. C. Church for 2 years, then to Zion's E.C. Church, Hazleton for four years, and Bethany E. C. Church in Cressona for four years. In 1971 he became minister at the Zion's E. C. and St. Paul's E.C. in Pitman serving there for 12 years and then served Trinity E. C. Church in Palmerton for 12 years retiring from fulltime ministry in the summer of 1995. He then moved to Ephrata and Abe served as visitation pastor at Ephrata Grace E. C. Church. Even in retirement, Abe served at many churches: Bethany E. C., Martindale, Sinking Springs E. C. Church, Pequea E. C. Church and St. Paul's E. C. Church in Rothsville until 2013.
Abe is survived by two daughters, Kathleen (Dale) Rothermel of Pitman and Christine (James) Bean of Hewitt, NJ; four grandchildren, Heather Bixler, David (Adrianne) Rothermel, Victoria Bean, & Christopher Bean; four great-grandchildren, Trevor Bixler, Lila Rothermel, Maggie Rothermel, Morgan Rothermel; five step grandchildren; seven step great-grandchildren; a sister, Anna Shirk; two brothers, John Rhoads and Melvin Rhoads; stepsons, Thomas (Patricia) Burton and John (Sharon) Burton; and a stepdaughter, Robyn (Randy) Renninger. Abe was predeceased by three brothers, J. Marlin Rhoads, Daniel Rhoads, & Samuel Rhoads
Services will be held on Sat., Sept. 9th at Grace EC Church, 131 Terrace Ave., Ephrata, PA 17522 and Bishop Rev. Randall L. Sizemore will officiate. The viewing will be held from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. and the funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. Interment will follow in the Bergstrasse Cemetery, Ephrata.
Memorial contributions are appreciated and may be sent to St. Paul's EC Church, 2120 Main St., Lititz, PA 17543. gravenorhomeforfunerals.com
