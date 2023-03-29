Abram Brubaker, Jr., 68, of Manheim died peacefully on Sunday, March 26, 2023. Born in Lebanon, he was the son of the late Abram and Anna Mae Hess Brubaker. He was the husband of Ruth H. Nissley Brubaker. Abram was attending Park Street Mennonite Church, Elizabethtown.
Surviving in addition to his wife are five children: Delbert Brubaker of Mount Joy, Nathan Brubaker (Wanita), Darnell Brubaker both of Manheim, Merlin Brubaker of Elizabethtown and Lavina Brubaker of Ronks; three grandchildren: Eldon, Glendon and Jiana Brubaker, brother, Herbert Brubaker (Laverna) of Myerstown, two sisters: Mary Louise Moseman (James) of Edmonton, KY, Dolores Brubaker of South Mountain, sister-in-law, Velma Brubaker of Myerstown and two brothers-in-law: Karl Edris of Lebanon and Tom Ritchie of Myerstown. He was preceded in death by a brother, John Brubaker and three sisters: Joyce Edris, Jean Lorraine Ritchie and Susan Marie Brubaker.
There will be a viewing at the Park Street Mennonite Church, 401 East Park Street, Elizabethtown on Sunday, April 2, 2023 from 2:00 PM 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM 8:00 PM. Funeral Service will take place at the church on Monday, April 3, 2023 at 10:00 AM. Interment in Pleasant View Cemetery, Manheim. Please omit flowers. The Buch Funeral Home, Manheim in charge of arrangements.
