Abraham G. "Abe" Shelly, 78, of Manheim, died on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at Lancaster General Hospital, surrounded by his family. Born in Manheim, he was the son of the late Abram and Minnie (Ginder) Shelly. Abe was the loving husband of Sharon L. (Faus) Shelly who died in 2008. He was proud to have owned and operated in partnership with his wife a dairy farm in Rapho Township for 54 years. Abe's good work ethic continued to show throughout his later years by keeping up and repairing items on the farm.
Surviving is a son Jeffrey L. husband of MaryIlene Shelly, Lititz; a daughter Brenda K. Shelly and her partner Jessica Dine, Narberth; five grandchildren, Colin and Aiden Shelly, and Alice, Charlotte and Dominik Dine; a brother Elam Shelly, Mount Joy; and four sisters, Caroline Shelly, Mount Joy, Alta Shelly and Della Shelly, both of Lititz, and Joan Kutz, Portland OR. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a brother Harold and three sisters, Ida, Verna, and Elva Shelly.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a time of sharing and memories at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 11:00 AM. There will be a time of visitation with the family from 10:00 AM until the time of sharing. Interment in Manheim Fairview Cemetery will be private. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com.
