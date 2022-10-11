Abner S. Lapp, 71, of 3572 W. Newport Rd., Ronks, passed away Sunday, October 9, 2022 at his home. Born in Ronks, he was the son of the late John and Mary Stoltzfus Lapp. He was the husband of Rebecca Stoltzfus Lapp.
A retired carriage and furniture shop owner, he was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by 2 daughters, Kathleen wife of Joe Harrell and Rosemary wife of James Stoltzfus; 3 grandchildren; 4 siblings, Naomi wife of the late David Stoltzfus, Katie wife of the late Sam Fisher, Anna wife of the late William Fisher, Sadie wife of Elmer Lapp; a sister-in-law, Nancy Lapp. He was preceded in death by a brother, Benjamin.
Funeral services will be held from the late home on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at 12 PM EST with interment following in Dry Hill Cemetery. Friends may call at the late home from the time of this notice till the service. Kindly omit flowers. Furman's Leola
