Abner S. King, 84, of 596 S. Shirk Rd., Gordonville, passed away Thursday, July 21, 2022 at his home. Born in Gordonville, he was the son of the late Amos E. and Sadie Stoltzfus King. He was the husband of the late Katie Smucker King.
A retired farmer and hay order buyer, Abner was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving are: 4 children, Rachel married to Eli Glick, Lititz, David married to Mary Stoltzfus King, Gordonville, Ivan married to Miriam Stoltzfus King, Lykens, Rebecca married to Mervin Ebersol, Gordonville; 34 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; a son-in-law, Christ Fisher, Gordonville; siblings, Jacob married to Emma Stoltzfus King, Gordonville, Sylvan married to Lizzie King King, Paradise, Salome married to Aaron Petersheim, Gordonville, Malinda married to Elam Lapp, Myerstown, David married to Martha Knepp King, New Holland. He was preceded in death by: a daughter, Sarah S. Fisher; brothers, Samuel, Amos, and Levi King; sisters, Elizabeth Beiler, Mamie Beiler.
Funeral services will be from the late home on Friday, July 22, 2022 at 1 PM EST with interment following in Dry Hill Cemetery. A viewing will be held from the time of this notice till the service at the late home. Furman's Leola
A living tribute »