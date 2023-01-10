Abner S. Esh, 9 month old son of Levi H. and Barbara F. Stoltzfus Esh, of 204 Soapstone Lane, Peach Bottom, passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023 at home. He attended the Old Order Amish Church with his parents.
Surviving besides his parents are 2 brothers: Daniel S. and Omar G. Esh, at home, grandparents: Omar G. and Annie Huyard Esh of Quarryville, Samuel Z. and Mary Fisher Stoltzfus of Peach Bottom, great grandparents: Jacob J. and Rachel Lapp Fisher of Strasburg, Benjamin E. and Rebecca Lapp Stoltzfus of Kirkwood, Elizabeth S. Esh of Quarryville.
Funeral service will take place at the late home, 204 Soapstone Lane, Peach Bottom, on Wednesday, January 11th at 9 a.m. Interment will be in the Wakefield Amish Cemetery. Friends may call at the late home from the time of this notice until the time of service.
A living tribute »