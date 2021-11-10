Abner S. Esch, 83, of 2600 Siegrist Road, Ronks, passed away on November 9, 2021 at home, following a brief illness. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Elam and Lydia Stoltzfus Esch. He was the husband of Lydia Beiler Esch and celebrated 62 years of marriage. Abner worked as a maintenance man for Bird-in-Hand Windows & Doors and was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by: a son, Wilmer married to Linda Dienner Esch of Bird-In-Hand; five daughters, Dorothy married to Elam Huyard of Paradise, Anna Mary married to Lloyd Glick of Bird-In-Hand, Barbie married to Chester Stoltzfus of Ronks, Ruth married to Elmer Petersheim of Lancaster, Eva married to Abram Stoltzfus of Gap; 29 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; five sisters, Sarah Esch, Mary Esch, Nancy Esch, all of Lancaster, Lavina married to Jacob Esh of Howard, PA, Barbara married to Gideon Fisher of Newburg; two brothers, John married to Lydia Zook Esch of New Providence, Elam married to Mary Zook Esch of Lancaster; brother-in-law, Jake Ebersol of Peach Bottom.
He was preceded in death by: two grandchildren; a stillborn great-grandson; siblings, Jonas, Rebecca, Jake, and Leroy Esch.
Funeral service from the late home on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 9 a.m. Viewing will be from the time of this notice till the service. Interment: Beiler's Cemetery, Ronks.
