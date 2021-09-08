Abner L. Lantz, 45, of 453 Houtztown Road, Myerstown, passed away in the Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital on Sunday, September 5, 2021. He was born in Lebanon to Katie K. Lapp Lantz and the late Amos G. Lantz. He was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving besides his mother are sisters, Fannie wife of Jacob Swarey of Myerstown; Lydia wife of Abner Lantz of Myerstown; Lizzie wife of Jacob King of Myerstown; Malinda wife of James Peachey of Lebanon; Salome wife of Isaac Fisher of Strasburg; brothers, David Lantz of Lititz; Jonathan husband of Lydiann Lapp Lantz of Myerstown; Eli husband of Miriam Stoltzfus Lantz of Myerstown; Amos husband of Mary Beiler Lantz of Lebanon; Aaron husband of Annie Lapp Lantz of Newmanstown; Reuben husband of Barbie Stoltzfus Lantz of Lebanon; numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by sister, Leah; two nephews, David and Benjamin Swarey; niece, Rachel Peachey; grandparents, Jonathan and Leah Lantz; David M. and Salome Lapp.
Visitation will take place at above address until time of the service which will be on Wednesday, September 8 at 9:00 E.S.T. Interment will be made in the Lapp Cemetery. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc. is handling his arrangements.
A living tribute »