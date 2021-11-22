Abner F. Stoltzfus, 89, of 16 Heyberger Rd., Quarryville, passed away Friday, November 19, 2021 at his home. Born in Leola, he was the son of the late Benuel E. and Susie L. Fisher Stoltzfus. He was the husband of Mary Fisher Stoltzfus. A retired farmer, Abner was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by: 7 children, Martha married to Daniel Fisher, East Earl, Henry F. Stoltzfus, Paradise, Emanuel F. married to Sara Ann Esh Stoltzfus, Quarryville, Sadie Mae married to Dave Stoltzfus, Gap, Mary Ann married to Levi King, Millerstown, Rachel Jane married to Levi Esh, Newburg, Ruth Ann married to Michael Riehl, Paxinos; 46 grandchildren; 55 great-grandchildren; son-in-law, Omar Esch, Dornsife; siblings, Betty Stoltzfus, New Holland, Rebecca married to Jonas King, Emma married to Jake King, both of Gordonville. He was preceded in death by: 2 daughters, Susie Ann King, Verna Esh; a stillborn brother; brother, Ike Stoltzfus; 4 sisters, Barbara King, Naomi Esh, Mary Stoltzfus, Susie Stoltzfus.
Funeral services will be from the Levi Esh residence, 1346 Georgetown Rd., Quarryville, on Monday, November 22, 2021 at 11 a.m. with interment in Bart Cemetery. Friends may call at the Levi Esh residence from the time of this notice till the service.
Furman’s – Leola
