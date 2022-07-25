Abner F. Glick, age 20 of 153 Smithville Road, New Providence, passed away on July 21, 2022. He was born in New Providence, son to Daniel E. and Katie S. Fisher Glick.
He was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving besides his parents are 8 siblings: Rachel F., Samuel J., Lavina F., Elizabeth F., Barbie F., Eli F., Omar F., and Rebecca F., all at home, his grandparents, Samuel S. and Rachel Smucker Fisher of Ronks. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Abner S., last husband of Rebecca Glick of New Providence and the late Levina Stoltzfus Glick.
Funeral service will take place from the late home, 153 Smithville Road, New Providence, on Tuesday, July 26th at 9 a.m. EST. Interment will be in Beaver Creek Amish Cemetery. shiveryfuneralhome.com