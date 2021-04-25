Abner E. "Bub" "Abe" Snyder, Jr.

Abner E. Snyder, Jr., 82, of Lancaster, PA, surrendered his earthly body at Hospice and Community Care on Friday, April 23, 2021 and joined his beloved wife, Barbara A. Usner Snyder, with whom he was married for 55 years, in heaven.
Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Abner E. Snyder, Sr., and Martha McEvoy Snyder. Abe was also preceded in death in October by his only son, Eric, and three sisters, Shirley Snyder, Patricia Constein, and Claire Eichmann.
"Bub" or "Abe" to those who knew him, proudly served in the United States Air Force from 1958 to 1964, where he was a Firefighter. He was also a 32nd Degree of the Masonic Lodge #43 and a member of the Scottish Rite. He attended Faith Bible Fellowship Church where he devoted 26 years to the AWANA program, as a van driver, and ran the store.
Abe graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School in 1957, where he enjoyed playing football.
Most of his working life was spent as a pole hiker with PP & L Electric Utilities, where he was a first-class lineman for 38 years until his retirement.
He loved family vacations to Ole Bull State Park, Ocean City, MD, and a trip to the west. Abner loved being with all his family and treasured any get togethers they shared, above all else. He loved to sing, and was known for his whistling, was a cartoon character artist, loved building doll houses and grand prix cars and miniature furniture, and chair caning. He also loved corvettes and motorcycles.
He is survived by two daughters, Wendy L., wife of Scott A. Wissler, Willow Street, PA and Teresa R. Kunkle, Lancaster, PA and daughter-in-law, Ingrid R. Snyder, Mountville, PA; six grandchildren, Rachel Kling, Collin Snyder, Bobbi Kunkle, Amanda Kauffman, Mason Wissler, Emily Snyder and three great-grandchildren, Carter Kauffman, Bradley Snyder, Kinsley Kauffman, and his brother, James, husband of Barbara Snyder, Willow Street, PA and much loved by his nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend "Bubs" Life Celebration Funeral Service from The Groff's Family Funeral Service & Cremation Services, inc., 528 W. Orange St., (Corner of W. Orange & Pine Streets), Lancaster, PA 17603 on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. with Pastor Neil Franklin officiating. Interment at Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens with Full Military Honors. The family will receive friends at The Groff's on Tuesday from 12:00 Noon until time of service. Masks will be required.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. The family would like to thank the Hospice team for their tender care and support during this time.
