Abigail Marie (Lowe) Critchfield, 42, of Akron, PA passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in Manhattan, NY after a courageous 3 and a half year battle with cancer. Born in Lancaster, PA, Abigail was the daughter of Harry and Susan (Welsh) Lowe, and was the loving wife to Andrew Critchfield for over 15 years. She was the devoted mother to Jack Henry and Peyton Anne.
Abigail graduated from Lancaster Catholic High School in 1996 and earned her master's degree in Occupational Therapy from Misericordia University in 2001. She started her career as an OT at Reading Hospital, then worked at local retirement communities over the years, and lastly at Lancaster General Hospital. Abigail was also an entrepreneur, starting as a Mary Kay consultant, then owning her own photography business "Inspired Images by Abigail" and was co-founder of Senior Helpers of Ephrata. She was a lifelong member of Our Mother of Perpetual Help Church in Ephrata, where her strong Catholic faith allowed her to fight her cancer battle with strength and grace. She volunteered with numerous organizations within the parish and school to support her children. She enjoyed reading under the pergola and watching the Food Network. Most of all, Abigail cherished spending time with her family, especially at the family cabin in Tioga County. Abigail lived life to its fullest and always cherished her family, faith and friends.
In addition to her husband Andrew and her parents, Abigail is survived by her children Jack Henry and Peyton Anne, her sister Beth (Lowe) Mazur, wife of Chris of Leola, and brother Gregory Lowe, husband of Ashlea of Carlisle, and her nieces and nephews: William "Buck", Katelyn, Alexis, Ryan, Xavier and Alijah, her brother-in-law William Critchfield, husband of Alicia of Ephrata, her mother-in-law Pamela Critchfield of Ephrata, and her father-in-law Raymond Critchfield, husband of Christine of Harrisburg.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and support staff at Memorial Sloan Kettering in NY for their dedication and compassion in caring for Abigail.
Due to concerns regarding COVID-19 the family will have a private viewing and Abigail will be laid to rest at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery, Lancaster, PA. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Andrew Critchfield #0184 for the perpetual care of Jack and Peyton at Fulton Bank, 3630 Rothsville, Road, Ephrata, PA 17522. To send condolences, please visit Abigail's memorial page at SnyderFuneralHome.com
